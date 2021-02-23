Wildlights Bloom in the Spring

Wildlights will return to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in mid-March, but with a spring twist.

The attraction that normally appears during the Christmas holiday season had to be canceled in December due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on people gathering.

However with restrictions easing some as more people become vaccinated, the Living Desert has again begun to allow the public entry into the Palm Desert attractions with limited capacity requirements in place.

WildLights of Spring will take place nightly, March 15-28, and tickets are on sale at livingdesert.org and advanced purchase is required.

“Although our holiday WildLights event was cut short, we are delighted to welcome our community to experience WildLights of Spring. Warmer weather, synchronized light displays, animals, and other surprises will offer guests a unique way to experience The Living Desert during the evening,” said Allen Monroe, president/CEO of The Living Desert.

WildLights of Spring will take guests on an illuminated journey around the zoo with enchanting assortments of lighted animal sculptures and vantages of select habitats including the emus of the Australian Adventures. A portion of the African Safari loop will be open for guests to see cheetahs, zebras, African wild dogs, and other animals.

The event also will feature new music for the light zones – including the Tunnel of Lights, Dazzling Gift, and Discovery Center. Guests can take a spin on the carousel and make s’mores around a fire, for an additional fee. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

For the continued safety of guests and staff, The Living Desert has implemented numerous precautions including required advanced reservations, limited guest capacity, required face coverings for all guests three years and older, and easy access to numerous handwashing/sanitizing stations.

The special event will run nightly, 6:30-9:30 p.m., with last admission at 9 p.m. Admission is $14 per person; $12 for members, military (with ID): $10 for children ages 3-12. Children under three are free. Advanced reservations are required.

The Living Desert will honor unused WildLights 2020 tickets during the WildLights of Spring event. Guests will need to call The Living Desert to exchange their unused ticket(s) for a new date/time.

