Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Nov. 21-28

WildLights: Nov. 22–Dec. 30

When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.

The whole family will marvel at the impressive light installations at WildLights. You’ll wander through string-lit tunnels that flash to the tune of classic carols and have a chance to take selfies with larger-than-life glowing animal lanterns. Even the carousel and 3,300-foot model train receive seasonal makeovers, complete with wreaths, bows, and, of course, more lights.

While most of The Living Desert’s real residents will be headed to bed when WildLights begins, guests have a rare opportunity to glimpse nocturnal creatures prowling in the moonglow. And if your little one’s begging for a pony — or a cheetah or an emu — this holiday season, they can stop by Santa’s workshop to tell jolly old St. Nick himself.

Hit the beverage booths for a hot cocoa to beat the evening chill at WildLights. (Grown-ups who want to kick things up a notch with a splash of Bailey’s are in luck: They serve alcohol.) For a small fee, you can also cozy up to a fire pit to roast marshmallows and make a few tasty s’mores.

WildLights is open on select evenings, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30. Tickets may be purchased in advance online.

Movies in the Park: Nov. 23

The Palm Springs Cultural Center is bringing its outdoor film series back to the Downtown Palm Springs Park for the 2022-23 season. The season will kick off with the classic 1960s rom-com Pillow Talk, starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson.

Blues for the Soul: Nov. 23

Kick off the long holiday weekend at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs with blues greats Hope Diamond and Shea Welsh.