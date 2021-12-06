An Artist at Home

Many writers are not keen to read their own stories. Plenty of actors would rather not watch clips from their movies, let alone the full film. Artists, however, seem not only at ease in the presence of their own work, but contended by it, prompting them to design thoughtful placements for select pieces within their homes.

Abstract expressionist painter William Cokeley is among these artists who subscribe to the notion: To live is to live with one’s own art.

“Just about every artist I know, and all of my friends who are artists, have their work in their home,” he says. “Of course, a lot of them do it as a means of storage!” Closets and garages could serve the same function. Yet for Cokeley, a real-life setting becomes an extension of the studio. Examining a canvas in the context of a home is a pathway toward new work.