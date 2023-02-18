William F. Cody’s Desert Designs Are Modernized in This Indian Wells Home

The Indian Wells home of Sheldon and Stephanie Anderson was always built to take a village. Original owners Paula and Jack Petrie entertained Arnold Palmer, Jim Mahoney, Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Johnny Bench, Barry Goldwater, Jack Lemmon, and many golf pros. Keeping up the tradition, the Andersons hosted a Palm Springs Modern Committee fundraiser last May.

“The charm of the home is in its history, the architect, and the families who have shared it,” Sheldon says. “We look forward to adding our own chapter.”

“I was nervous when Cathy first came by,” Anderson says of architect William Cody’s daughter. “His design was a Spanish ranch house. Though, by the time we got it, it wasn’t Spanish anymore.” Sheldon and his wife, Stephanie, purchased the 5,500-square-foot home in 2019 and set out to blend the 1960s bones with their appreciation for a more midcentury point of view.

“She said, ‘It really shows the versatility of my dad’s designs,’” Sheldon recalls. “‘What he originally saw as Spanish ranch could, with a bit of work, also be a classic midcentury-modern home. He would be tickled to see it.’” Cody didn’t hesitate to include their updates in the book she co-authored, Master of the Midcentury: The Architecture of William F. Cody (The Monacelli Press, 2021).

The Indian Wells home sits in the original planned development of Desert Bel Air Estates and was intended for developer Filmore Crank, and his wife, actress Beverly Garland. Construction began in 1963, but, soon after, Garland landed the co-starring role on The Bing Crosby Show, requiring she be closer to Los Angeles. Paula Vickers Petrie and Jack Petrie purchased and completed the home in 1964. Paula was an heir to the Vickers Petroleum Company; Jack was a clothier who pioneered country club-branded golf attire in the 1960s. After he died in the 1980s, Paula lived there until her death in 2010. The Andersons befriended their daughter, Carol, who shared many stories about the home — inspiring their treatment of the interiors.

When the couple first toured the home with their agent, Rich Nolan, it flaunted the decorating fancies of the early 2000s. Stephanie winced. Sheldon saw a nice price for the space and infinite potential. “I wanted to walk into 1965,” he says. “I knew she could do it.” (He has a background in construction; Stephanie, an amateur interior designer, won an award from the city of Everett, Washington, for her year-long restoration of their 1910 Craftsman bungalow.) She watched Desert Maverick, the Leo Zahn 2016 documentary about Cody and learned as she went along, purchasing a large collection of pieces from a vintage reseller up north. First, she lightened up the pervasive beige. “After that,” Stephanie says, “most everything has a significance to either the house and the Petrie history or to us and our history.”