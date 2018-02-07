Three days of standing room only crowds welcomed Dr. William Gudelunas at the Rancho Mirage Library Speaker Series.

The American history professor and lecturer continues to be the library’s top requested speaker because of his unique and often whimsical presentations on U.S. history.

This year’s three-part lecture series was titled the “Age of Jackson.” At the age of 61, Jackson became the seventh U.S. president, and served from 1829 to 1837.

During the lectures, Dr. Gudelunas covered Jackson’s military career, presidency, personal scandals and the legacy that endures. He concluded with his perspective on the comparison between Jackson and current President Donald Trump.

The packed house was enthusiastic to learn Dr. Gudelunas will return in 2019 for the new speaker series.

