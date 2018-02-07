When an artist and an architect buy a house, the neighbors should count their lucky stars. The forthcoming improvements are sure to raise property values up and down the block. Meanwhile, inside, a type of theater ensues. With all that left-brain/right-brain chemistry, an overlapping pool of talent and interests, two masses of creative energy, plus the skill and vision to actually pull off that endless stream of ideas, each decision in the renovation process holds the potential for high drama, but with a highly aesthetic resolution.

Architect Stan Boles and artist Wendy Kahle weren’t new to vintage homes when they found their second Palm Springs vacation property by William Krisel. Rain-weary Portlanders, they were drawn to the city’s weather and its support of the arts and architecture. Their first vacation home, built by Krisel in 1960 for the Alexander Company, was in the Racquet Club area — and it was there that they met the architect himself, during an Alexander weekend tour. Krisel, Boles says, “told us he was in favor of updating his design with new materials as they come on the market.” Kahle adds that the architect didn’t seem to hold the mindset that “in order to have a real midcentury modern house, you can’t change a thing. You can improve upon it. Originally his houses were never meant to be full-time homes.”