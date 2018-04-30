If a multidimensional spaceship had landed in 1968 among the homes in South Palm Springs, it’s quite possible it would have looked a lot like the Pod House. While this one-of-a-kind residence may be an anomaly among its more traditional modern and Spanish-style neighbors, it actually sprang from the fertile imagination of William Krisel, one of the masters of American midcentury architecture, who died last year at 92.

Known for his work on more than 2,500 affordable tract homes for George and Robert Alexander of the Alexander Construction Co., and local communities such as Kings Point and Canyon View Estates, Krisel took an approach to this commission — his only design comprising five interconnecting pods — that was much less restrained.

“Because of the nature of the development business — in other words, to maximize profits — Bill’s designs for the mass market were trim and efficient designs often in the shape of a square,” says Palm Springs Preservation Foundation board member and architect James R. Harlan. “The Pod House is a custom, one-off home. Because of this, his design is able to be more exuberant.”