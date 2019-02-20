One of the most beloved and respected artists in American music, superstar Willie Nelson makes a welcome return to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on May 18 with his full band, Willie Nelson & Family.

With a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, the Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of “Crazy,” “Red Headed Stranger,” and “Stardust.” Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist.

He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new album releases; published the book It’s A Long Story: My Life, the unvarnished and complete story of his life that landed him on the New York Times’ bestsellers list; again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985; received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul; headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival at his ranch in Luck, TX during SXSW; launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy; and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.