Hike of the Month: Willow Creek Trail

Atop Mount San Jacinto, daytime temps are 20 to 30 degrees cooler than on the valley floor. That almost makes the fragrant evergreens, shaded trails, and fantastic views a mere afterthought. Plenty of trails run across the mountain.

You can access some via the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, but other routes — including this one — start in Idyllwild. The 8-mile round trip Willow Creek Trail will challenge new hikers and offer a moderate workout for long-timers. In early summer, the mariposa and lemon lilies bloom.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-outdoors.