Wimbledon Champ, Palm Desert Native Desirae Krawczyk Returns to Indian Wells

As members of a minority that represents only 10 percent of the human population, left-handers seldom get a break. The dumb jokes. The backward spiral notebooks. The upside-down measuring tapes.

But in tennis, it’s often an advantage: lefty. Among memorable doubles teams with lefty representation are the Bryan brothers (Bob and Mike), the “Woodies” (Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge), and Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver. Of the top 10 doubles teams currently ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), 40 percent have a left-handed player. One of them, Desirae Krawczyk, is a Coachella Valley native who graduated from Palm Desert High School and as of press time is ranked No. 13 with her Dutch partner, Demi Schuurs.

Krawczyk says the left-right doubles combo expands a team’s strategic options. “Let’s say it’s sunny, so one person doesn’t have to serve in the sun, you can just switch it. You could have forehands on the outside or forehands in the middle,” she says. “A lot of people can’t see the lefty serve, there’s a little different spin to it. We have that little bit of edge. Most lefties are pretty crafty.”

Krawczyk, 29, has claimed top honors in mixed doubles at four Grand Slam tournaments, winning the 2021 French and U.S. Opens with Joe Salisbury, and Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022 with Nwweal Skupski. Most tournaments don’t stage mixed doubles, so the best-known doubles teams are single gender.

As a doubles specialist, Krawczyk has won seven titles on the WTA Tour and reached the finals in six other tournaments, including Grand Slam and WTA 1000 events. She and Schuurs first doubled up at the BNP Paribas Open last year, losing in the second round. “We had a couple of rough tournaments, still getting to know each other’s game styles and how to play with one another,” Krawczyk recounts. They won one tournament last year and were finalists at the 1000 event in Madrid. “Our goal,” she says, “was to make the WTA finals.” And they did. Seeded eighth out of eight teams, they made the semifinals at the season-ending event in November.

Krawczyk credits her preference for and skill at doubles to her college experience, which requires all team members to compete in doubles as well as singles. “I wasn’t comfortable at the net until I learned how to play in college,” she says. Her coaches emphasized doubles’ signature element: aggression. The player can’t wait to get to the ball, rushing forward to take ownership of the net, looking to poach — moving laterally at the net to intercept the opponent’s shot and disrupt her strategy and rhythm.