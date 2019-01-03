Whether you’re a die-hard oenophile or simply enjoy a good glass with dinner, you’ve probably never read a restaurant wine list cover to cover.

Instead, you likely jump to a varietal, region, or producer you like, or ask the server or sommelier for a recommendation.

But at many Coachella Valley restaurants, the lists are so painstakingly curated that you might want to take home a copy for bedtime reading. Full of cult wines, notable names, rare vintages, and bottles with price tags on par with some pre-owned cars, the offerings are equally innovative and impressive.

Palm Springs Life spoke with the experts behind these lists to find out how they decide which bottles make the cut, how they procure hard-to-find favorites, and why their big-ticket bottles are worth the price.