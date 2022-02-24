Red, White, and Bubbly

The most unexpected bottle on his list:

Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Company Lyserød, Copenhagen, Denmark: “I’ll be the first one in the valley to introduce this. I was reading an article in a British newspaper about the store Harrod’s. They were serving this, so I contacted the company that makes it and got samples. It [is made with] silver needle, oolong, and hibiscus, and it’s organic. When you see it, you think it’s a sparkling rosé. [However], it has no alcohol, so if someone doesn’t drink, it will be a great option.”

The misunderstood wine he wants you to try:

Domaine Joseph-Drouhin Chablis, Burgundy, France, 2020 ($70): “Chablis is a village in Burgundy, and the wine is synonymous with chardonnay. This one is 100 percent chardonnay, stainless. There’s no oak at all. It’s clean; you get just the fruit. When I pour the wine and people ask me what it is, I say, ‘Please try it.’ I want the wine to talk to you instead of me talking over the wine, because if the wine is good, I don’t have to talk much.”

Two California reds that gives his French favorites a run for their money:

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir, Sonoma, 2018 ($110) and Merry Edwards Coopersmith, Russian River Valley, 2017 ($135): “I work with Merry Edwards, and I love what they do. When she started [more than 40 years ago], no one believed in her. Her way of making pinot noir is to emulate red Burgundy. The Sonoma coast pinot noir wine is silky, while the Russian River is velvety. Those nuances are defined by terroir — the soils where they are grown, the exposure, the topography, the amount of water they get. Think of tomatoes. They come in different styles and tastes. The same applies to wine.”