Decanted and Divine

Palm Springs

Bouschet – a specialty marketplace in South Palm Springs offering a large selection of fine wines, liquor, craft beer, gourmet specialty foods, exquisite giftware, a bistro menu, wine tastings, and special events.

Event: Saturday late afternoon wine tastings from 4–5:30 p.m.. $20. Check website for vintner. Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m Monday thru Saturday, closed Sundays.

bouschet.com

Jalama Wines, an independent Lompoc winery with a tasting room showcasing their wines.

Hours: Noon – 5 p.m. or by appointment

Nov. 1 to May 31, Thursday thru Monday

June 1 to Oct. 31, Friday thru Sunday

August – closed

jalamawines.com

V Wine Lounge – retro wine bar with 80 California boutique and old world wines by the glass. Offering two flights of wines based on your palate. Flight 1 – 5 tastings, 1.5 ounces each pour; Flight 2 – 5 tastings, each taste a half-glass of wine. Check out their website for future dates on winemaker wine tastings.

Hours: 1 – 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday

1 p.m.– midnight Fridays

1 p.m.– midnight Saturdays

1–10 p.m. ​Sundays

vwinelounge.com

On the Mark – gourmet food market and deli featuring a range of unique boutique products, such as craft beer and wine, artisan crafted cheese, nitrate-free meats, pâtés, small batch oils and vinegars. Check out their website. They occasionally have wine tastings. Hours: seven days a week, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

onthemarkpalmsprings.com

Dead Or Alive – There’s always a wine tasting or event going on at this cozy wine and beer bar, and in most cases, they all benefit the community with portions of the profits going to local charitable organizations. The next event is the Palm Springs Wine Fest Kickoff, Dec. 6–7, 5 p.m. to midnight with oysters, wine, and jazz.

On Dec. 18, from 5–8 p.m. a champagne tasting with three of their favorite bubbles are being served. $25 for the tasting, wine club members get in for free.

Hours: 5 p.m.–midnight, Monday–Thursday

4 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

4–10 p.m. Sundays

deadoralivebar.com

Del Rey at the Villa Royale Hotel – Pintxo Pote is described as an evening under the desert moon. Rotating beverage selections with wood-fired bites served on a spike. Pintxo Pote will be a monthly, ticketed event. The next is Dec 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $50.

villaroyale.com/food-and-drink

Palm Desert

Desert Wine Shop on 111 – Boutique wine shop with wine available for purchase from all over the world.

Tuesdays: 4–6 p.m. wine tastings and discussions with certified sommelier, Katie Finn. $5 at the door for four or five different wines.

Fridays: 4–7 p.m. five wines and light nibbles from the local deli often featuring a special guest or winery behind the bar.

Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Closed Sundays.

desertwineshop.com

The Vine Wine Bar – Monthly Vine Wine Academy, 90 minute interactive, informative, and entertaining wine tasting tutorials. Learn the art of wine tasting as well and some fun facts. Also offering flights with five different selections.

thevinewinebar.com

Cork & Fork – Casual, small-plate, fine dining with wine dinners. All of the current events are sold out, so check out their website for January offerings. corkandforkwinebar.com/wine-dinners

Bristol Farms – California chain of specialty grocers. $50 wine tasting on Dec. 12, from 7–9 p.m. with Riedel’s Wine Specialist and go home with a Riedel Performance Wine Tasting Glasses set ($118 value). Check the website for future events. They have many locations, so make sure you’re looking at the Palm Desert location.

bristolfarms.com/events