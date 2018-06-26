The playground of incarcerated females has long been a curious dramaturgical mainstay. From 1942’s Lady Gangster to Chicago, the 2002 Academy Award winner for Best Picture, the many stage and screen depictions of women behind bars have been as diverse as they’ve been frequent and have traversed many entertainment genres, from film noir to musical comedy.

Opened this past weekend for a six-week run at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, Women Behind Bars is Tom Eyen’s uproarious send-up of 1950s-era prison exploitation films. Originally produced off-Broadway in 1975, this bawdy, tawdry, and highly naughty show has enjoyed continuous success over the years, with performers like Divine, Linda Blair, Sally Kellerman, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O’Donnell, and Rhea Pearlman occupying the various spirited roles.

The Desert Rose Playhouse production is top-notch and features a terrific roster of ideally cast talent. As the prison matron, Loren Freeman provides a good many laughs. (As does the matron’s amazing hairstyle, courtesy of wig matron Toni Molano.) Over-the-top and possessing the butch femininity of Joan Crawford in Mildred Pierce, Freeman commands the stage as the show’s conniving antagonist. You root for her even though you know it’s wrong. Ruth Braun also shines as her faithful associate, Louise.