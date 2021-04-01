PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
An selecting a woman as your doctor lead you to better health outcomes? Some research suggests that it can. There’s the two-decades-long Florida emergency room study that clocked lower mortality rates for both women and men treated by a physician who was a woman. There’s also a Harvard study of Medicare patients that found that those treated by women were less likely to die or be readmitted over a 30-day period than those cared for by male doctors. You can find many studies, in fact, that point to better results under the care of women.
This made us wonder at Palm Springs Life: Who are the exceptional women in medicine in the Coachella Valley?
To answer the question, we called on the physician-led team of researchers at Castle Connolly to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top women practitioners in in the desert communities.
Castle Connolly based its selections on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. Doctors do not pay to appear on this list; these women have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.
— The Editors
Dermatology
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive,
Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-969-5900
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage
60-346-4262
Family Medicine
Reham A. Attia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
78120 Wildcat Drive
Palm Desert
760-343-2682
Julia Lo Martin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Gynecologic Oncology
Amy A. Hakim, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National
Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Suite E-218
760-416-4832
Infectious Disease
Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center Eisenhower Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way
Palm Springs
760-323-2118
Internal Medicine
Natasha K. Creighton, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive
Bannan Building, Ste. 1100
Rancho Mirage
760-834-7970
Mary Ann Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Probst Bldg., Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3611
Medical Oncology
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Maria Iliana Popescu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care
9000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Lisa M. Bodon, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Valley OB/GYN
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. 425
Palm Springs
760-778-1011
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Christine L. Griswold, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Kiewit Building, Ste. 405
Rancho Mirage
760-568-4343
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Ophthalmology
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive,
Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
El Centro Regional
Medical Center
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St., F Building,
Ste. 1007
Palm Desert
760-610-2677
Orthopedic Surgery
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Otolaryngology
B. Maya Kato, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-610-5558
Pediatrics
M. Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio
760-347-2887
Plastic Surgery
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage
760-537-4579
Radiation Oncology
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National
Medical CenterDesert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive,
Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4800
Monica M. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Lucy Curci
Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Rheumatology
Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Medical Advances
72855 Fred Waring Drive,
Ste. A6
Palm Desert
760-341-6800
Surgery
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical
CenterDesert Regional
Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive,
Ste. E150
Palm Springs
760-416-4915