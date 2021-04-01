An selecting a woman as your doctor lead you to better health outcomes? Some research suggests that it can. There’s the two-decades-long Florida emergency room study that clocked lower mortality rates for both women and men treated by a physician who was a woman. There’s also a Harvard study of Medicare patients that found that those treated by women were less likely to die or be readmitted over a 30-day period than those cared for by male doctors. You can find many studies, in fact, that point to better results under the care of women.

This made us wonder at Palm Springs Life: Who are the exceptional women in medicine in the Coachella Valley?

To answer the question, we called on the physician-led team of researchers at Castle Connolly to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top women practitioners in in the desert communities.

Castle Connolly based its selections on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. Doctors do not pay to appear on this list; these women have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.

— The Editors