The sixth annual Women Who Rule Awards Luncheon and Scholarship Fundraiser celebrated community leadership while benefiting the Women Leaders’ Forum of the Coachella Valley.

McCallum Theatre education director Kajsa Thuresson-Frary received the Helene Galen Excellence in Education Award and spoke of the importance of the arts, while “proud daughter” Olivia Frary discussed her mother’s accomplishments and status as role model.

Desert Visionary Award honoree and Desert Jet CEO Denise Wilson spoke on the importance of giving back and mentoring. Women Leaders’ Forum founder Mary T. Roche introduced Patty Newman, the Mary T. Roche Community Leadership honoree. Newman is “ecstatic about the reception women are receiving today” and told the 65 scholarship recipients, protégés, and future leaders present, “You can do it. I know you can.”

Desert Health publisher Lauren Del Sarto presented the inaugural WLF Trailblazer Award to Reesa Manning, a lung cancer survivor and founder of Penguin’s Frozen Yogurt.

Women Leaders’ Forum co-presidents are Samantha Heckman and Stephanie Weisman. Attendees at the event included Harold Matzner, Eileen Hall, Donna Jean Darby, JoAnn Davis, Sarah Clapp, Shea New, Charissa Farley, Dodie Henry, Sharon Di Haworth, Lindi Biggi, Mary Latta, John Nocita, and Gayle Hodges. Government officials on hand included Palm Desert City Council member Kathleen Kelly, Desert Hot Springs Coty Council member Yvonne Parks, La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans, and Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez.

Presenting sponsor was Desert Regional Medical Center.

Women Leaders’ Forum of the Coachella Valley

74-923 Highway 111, PMB 129

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-837-7222

wlfdesert.org