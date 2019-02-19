Janet Zappala emceed the Annual Women Leaders Forum awards luncheon at Agua Caliente Casinos – Rancho Mirage.

More than 300 women and a few men enjoyed a champagne reception and silent auction prior to the event. Stephanie Weisman, WLF Board President welcomed everyone, thanked the WLF Board for their dedication, and reminded the audience that Mary Roche founded the WLF 17 years ago as an organization to raise funds for scholarships for young women in the Coachella Valley.

The organization has raised more than $600,000 for this purpose in the last 17 years. There are presently 45 students from schools in the Coachella Valley who are involved in the mentor program. Members of these Young Women Leaders were each introduced and presented their field of interest and the school they hope to attend in the future.

Awards were given to the following women:

• Helene Galen Excellence in Education Award:

– Laurilie Jackson – instructor of media production, College of the Desert

• Trailblazer Award:

– Lauren Del Sarto – founder-publisher, Desert Health

• Mary T. Roche Community Leadership Award:

– Sheila Thornton – president/CEO OneFuture Coachella Valley

• Desert Visionary Award:

–Michele Finney – CEO, Desert Regional Medical Center

Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley

