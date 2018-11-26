More than 150 women supported the GirlFriend Factor GoGirl! Luncheon Nov. 2 at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert.

The event, emceed by GFF board members Jan Harnick and Elli Tourje, honored three outstanding women in the community: KESQ Newschannel 3 anchor Karen Devine (Influence Award), The Nest owner Dodi Henry (Impact Award), and GFF grantee-graduate Jackie Davis (Inspiration Award).

The 12-year-old organization has been supporting women who want to return to school and gain empowerment through education. It has raised more than $250,000 for scholarships for Coachella Valley women who want to become self-sufficient.

The luncheon showcased this year’s 18 grantees enrolled in local colleges and trade programs.

“I am so proud that GirlFriend Factor is a homegrown, local organization, built from scratch with small donations from women who believed that together they could make a difference in the world,” said founder Joan Busick. “We have come so far, changing the lives of more than 150 women, and the wonderful thing is we’ve had a great time doing it.”