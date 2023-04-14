Women Who Lead 2023: Meet the Coachella Valley’s High Achievers

The Coachella Valley is a place of ambition, determination, and achievement, where community-minded compassion and commitment — to the land, to local progress, to the general well-being of the population — empowers its residents to thrive.

Each year, Palm Springs Life recognizes women in the Coachella Valley who have excelled as role models in business and in life. These women create platforms to uplift others around them. They imagine new ideas and innovate solutions. They inspire young people and prove that perseverance gives rise to great possibility.

This year’s Women Who Lead honorees, determined by a Palm Springs Life selection committee, embody these characteristics and more. They will be fêted at a luncheon May 25 at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, featuring International Air & Space Hall of Fame inductee Tammie Jo Shults as keynote speaker.

Honorees were selected in four categories: Rising Star, Nonprofit Leader, Outstanding Achievement, and Business Leader. Ranging from senior executives to entrepreneurs to nonprofit founders, these remarkable women drive us to dream big, grow stronger, and give back. For more information about Women Who Lead — presented by SBEMP Attorneys, sponsored by Raymond James, and benefiting the Palm Springs Air Museum and Young Science Professional Scholarship Fund — palmspringslife.com/women-who-lead.