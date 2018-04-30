Conrad and the other women profiled here want to change that.

Taking a risk on someone who shows potential but needs the guidance to grow is what it’s all about. Conrad credits Steve Maloney, former president of Smoke Tree Ranch, with being “visionary and brave enough” to champion her in 2005 and hire her as one the historic ranch’s top executives.

Conrad and her husband, both emergency room physicians, had purchased and revived The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn in the ’90s. “I’d restored The Willows; Steve saw what I could do,” Conrad says. “But I’m an ER doctor, and he put me in charge of Smoke Tree Ranch. That was a salient moment in my life.”

In turn, Conrad makes a point to give staffers at Smoke Tree the freedom they need to perform the work she hired them to do. “I try not to micromanage my employees,” she says. “I try to nurture individual development and trust. I think everyone is happier being allowed to do their job to the best of their ability and not be second-guessed.”

For Victory Grund, president and founder of Old Town Artisan Studios, launching the nonprofit art instruction facility in 2011 took a village of advisors, cheerleaders, and benefactors. Her late friend Annette Weyerhaeuser, who’d developed a program teaching art to children at the Tacoma Art Museum in Washington, offered a wealth of programming ideas and encouragement. Another friend offered her Palm Springs home to host a fundraising event. Others were quick to whip out their checkbooks.

“I’ve had all sorts of people come to me and say, ‘I want to see this dream come through for you,’ ” Grund explains. “I think someone saying ‘Let me help you’ is a tangible form of mentorship.”

Grund does her part to pay it forward by hiring art instructors as full-time employees of Old Town. “If more places like ours existed, more of these young people could have a job earning money with their art degree,” she says.

“Generosity” is a word of which this new breed of mentors is fond. Fashion and interior designer Candice Held uses it liberally when recalling an instructor who mentored her at L.A.’s Otis College of Art and Design. A working designer who doubled as a professor on weekends, he shared his techniques with the class, helped Held crystalize her signature retro print style, and taught his students to build a portfolio and look for design work. “The thing that was great about him is that he didn’t see us as his potential competition,” Held says.

Since graduating from the program in 2011, she has approached her design business the same way, sharing job leads with fellow designers whenever possible. “There is room for everybody,” she says. “Some of us have more strength in one area or more of an inclination toward one type of job. And we’re not all available all the time. I think if you hoard opportunities and don’t share them, you’re really hurting yourself.”

That philosophy has paid off. Since moving to Palm Springs in 2013, Held has opened two retail locations for her ever-expanding clothing line and has created two interior collections, both sold at the Los Angeles shop of designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

Collaborative mentorship groups among female peers have become more prevalent in recent years, and now Palm Springs has one of its own. Inspired by women’s art collectives like Sister Spit in San Francisco and The Kilroys in Los Angeles, writer and interdisciplinary artist Michelle Castillo founded the Wyld Womxn collective in 2016 to nurture camaraderie, career development, and social activism among young Coachella Valley artists.