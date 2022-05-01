Women Who Lead: 2022

Tara Lazar, founder of the F10 Creative hospitality enterprise, began her entrepreneurship with the 2008 opening of Cheeky’s in Palm Springs. People waiting on the sidewalk for a table to breakfast there on weekends fueled her drive. Within a decade, she added restaurants (Birba and Mr. Lyons), bars (Seymour’s and Toucans), catering (F10 Catering + Events), and a boutique hotel (Alcazar), all in Palm Springs. Last year, she opened High/Low restaurant in Oceanside.

What do you consider to be the core of what you do?

I like to create experiences, however that takes shape — whether it’s in hospitality, making great food, or just making people happy. I love to take people out of their lives and create something experiential.

What is the first thing you do when you begin work in the morning?

I review the [previous day’s] revenue numbers. Then I open my email.

What is the most important thing for people to know about you in the context of being a leader in your community?

I really care about the people I work with. I try to create a work environment that is fun and gratifying. I work backward from that: If my team is happy, they will exude that to the guests.

What is your greatest professional achievement?

I created a prototype food truck to feed people in food-scarce areas with dignity. One of the problems with food trucks is people have to queue up. My truck has lockers down the side to keep food hot or cold, and 20 people can approach the truck at a time.

What professional mistake have you made that was a pivotal learning moment?

I opened a restaurant that didn’t have the ability to have much volume. That meant I couldn’t hire enough staff and an executive chef, so it pulled me away from my other restaurants. It taught me that if I want to scale, I have to scale bigger and I can’t do everything myself.

What was the biggest challenge you overcame, and what is the biggest challenge you face today?

The biggest challenge I overcame was COVID. We had to let go all our staff and close our restaurants. We lost money and inventory and said goodbye to people, risking the fact that some [staff] wouldn’t come back.

Regarding your work, what is your greatest fear?

That people will stop coming to our restaurants.

Regarding your work, what makes you happiest?

Seeing my staff happy, making friendships, enjoying themselves, and loving their work. I think that’s just rad.

What is your strongest personality trait?

I am a risk taker.

Is there an overriding philosophy that carries you from one step to another?

Proceed as if success is inevitable. I saw that on a magnet.

What do you do when you begin feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities?

I meditate through an app. I will take time out, or I will just start spinning in circles like a hamster.

What three words best encapsulate your style?

Fun, versatile, inspiring.

Finish these sentences:

My first paying job was … working for a Thai silk tie company, cutting fabric into tie shapes and helping make brochures to market the patterns we had.

My biggest non-job-related talent is … I play liar’s dice really well.

My friends call me … T, T-Rex, or Radlazar.

When I’m alone, I … love to play word games in The New York Times.