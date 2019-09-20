Girl Power 

As the curtain begins to fall on a decade filled with cultural milestones and political maelstroms, another one rises dramatically on the local front in hopes of creating an empowering precedent in the years to come.

Palm Springs Women’s Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 6), dubbed “a celebration of lesbian thought,” is bound to be a robust endeavor, one that is specifically designed to bring women near and far to the Coachella Valley for a week-long series of events that celebrate lesbian culture, and showcase and boost the status of women.

To that end, expect talented local women to be honored, special acclaimed guests to show up, and issues and attitudes that define women’s experiences everywhere to be explored on a number of levels.

“Locally and nationally, particularly with that huge Women’s March we had after the last election, women are really coming into their own, especially politically, as they have never done before,” says Women’s Week co-founder Gail Christian. “And here in Palm Springs, women are also coming into their own.”

This inaugural event has a compelling backstory.

Christian and her partner of 30 years, Lucy DeBardelaben, founded the Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival in 2013. After a couple of years, they realized that jazz was a very narrow genre. Flashforward to the latter part of the decade and their focus shifted dramatically.

“All along they had been talking about Palm Springs being an incredible place and that it really ought to be a mecca for lesbians in so much that it is a mecca for men,” Christian says. “We thought of Provincetown, which has a huge women’s event and the Michigan Womyn’s Festival, which drew huge numbers of women. We thought this could really be a destination for lesbians if we expanded on the festival.

“The lesbian community is growing here,” she says. “It’s a viable community compared to what it was compared to a decade ago.”

The duo, longtime event planners and known for creating memorable outings, ventured forth. They collaborated with local nonprofit the L-Fund, which provides emergency funds for women in crisis. Women’s Week emerged.