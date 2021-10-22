How We Work

INCUBATOR & ACCELERATOR

Palm Springs iHub

The “iHub,” a state-designed incubator managed by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, focuses on early-stage businesses advancing renewable energy, health and medicine, digital technology, and consumer product manufacturing. It acts as conduit between innovator and marketplace, mitigating start-up risks and increasing the probability of its resident and virtual businesses prospering and growing. cvep.com

RESOURCES & ORGANIZATIONS

Coachella Valley Economic Partnership

CVEP, a nonprofit organization established in 1994, works to attract, retain, and expand business to diversify the Greater Palm Springs economy and enhance quality of life. CVEP assists new and relocating businesses with strategic planning, financial forecasting, access to capital, technology, marketing, sales, human resources,

and more. cvep.com

Coachella Valley Small Business Development Center

The local branch of this national organization presents webinar workshops, one-on-one consulting,

and advice on marketing, funding,

and managing your business. SBDC Tech helps high-tech, high-growth, and scalable businesses kickstart

their new venture.

ociesmallbusiness.org/coachella-valley

Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center

This active and supportive community hosts entrepreneurial workshops, training programs, and one-on-one counseling with seasoned, successful women in business. cvwbc.org

Desert Business Association

The Coachella Valley’s only gay business association promotes LGBTQ+ and allied businesses and offers business development resources through networking and ad opportunities, seminars, and events. desertbusinessassociation.org

Visit Greater Palm Springs

The region’s destination marketing bureau encourages non-residents to “Find Your Oasis” in this incomparable visitor and meetings destination. Tie your horse to their marketing and promotion efforts and watch it run. visitgreaterpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce

One of nine chambers for the area’s nine cities. pschamber.org

SCORE of Coachella Valley

The largest network of free volunteer small business mentors in the nation has outposts to serve local businesses at every stage. score.org

Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

The resource for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. blackchamberofcommerce.org

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Coachella Valley

The organization unites and empowering Hispanic business owners to help members generate sales. hispanicchamberofcommercecv.com

TRANSPORTATION

Cardiff Limousine & Transportation

Cardiff gets you and your group from door to door in style while you enjoy the scenery. cardifflimo.com

Desert Jet

Luxury on-demand charters with the largest fleet of aircraft in the area. Travel in privacy on your own schedule to more than 5,000 airports nationwide. desertjet.com

Palm Springs International Airport

Named one of the Top 10 Most Stress-Free Airports in the United States by smarttravel.com, PSP is easy to navigate and a pleasure to fly in and out of. Whether commuting for several days to the Bay Area, managing an ongoing project across the country, or bringing your team into town for a think tank or creative down time, 12 airlines offer direct flights to cities throughout the United States and Canada. Connecting airports include the largest hubs in the country, creating travel possibilities to more than 500 cities worldwide. palmspringsairport.com

SPACES

CO-Work by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce

Two downtown locations provide cubicles, semi-private, and private office suites available by the day or the month. pschamber.org/co-working

Flannery Exchange

In Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District, this mixed-use, co-working hub has an on-site café, rooftop event space, and workspaces that promote creative energy and include stand-up desks and ergonomic office chairs. flanneryexchange.com

Fusion Workplaces of Palm Desert

Located on Highway 111, this is one of seven U.S. locations offering flexible workspace options, from private offices and meeting rooms to “virtual offices.” fusionworkplaces.com

Signature Executive Suites

Class A executive suites and virtual offices in a polished and professional setting. All the resources you need: live receptionist and phone answering system, copy center, conference rooms, and covered parking. signatureexecutivesuites.com

The Hive Coworking

A flexible office membership yields a private office or company suite with optional conference room rentals. Drop-in “hot desks” for day use and “chill zones” for breaks with nitro coffee from the tap. thehivecoworking.com

Palm Springs Convention Center

Site of the annual Modernism Show & Sale and the Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala, the center offers a 112,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, and up to 10 breakout spaces. It is connected to the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel and sits blocks from seven other hotels near downtown Palm Springs and the airport. visitpalmsprings.com/palm-springs-convention-center

EDUCATION

College of the Desert

This two-year college offers specialized vocational and technical programs, such as accounting and business, film production, studio arts, digital design and production, nursing and health sciences, and culinary arts. collegeofthedesert.edu

California State University, San Bernardino, Palm Desert Campus

The Palm Desert Campus of CSUSB offers undergraduate and graduate programs, including entrepreneurship and cyber-security. csusb.edu/pdc

University Of California, Riverside, Palm Desert Center

Offering graduate degrees in business administration with an emphasis on entrepreneurship and a master of fine arts with an emphasis in creative writing and writing for performance. palmdesert.ucr.edu

HEALTHCARE

Desert Regional Medical Center

A 385-bed acute care hospital in central Palm Springs. The 24/7 emergency department is the Coachella Valley’s only designated trauma center. desertcarenetwork.com

Eisenhower Health

A healthcare leader since 1971, Eisenhower maintains urgent care centers, primary care, multispecialty health centers, and specialized programs across the Coachella Valley. eisenhowerhealth.org

JFK Memorial Hospital

An acute care hospital in Indio, convenient to the East Valley, with 145 beds and 24/7 emergency care. desertcarenetwork.com