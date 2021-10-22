Better Than the Corner Office

They rented for a year and half until finding their three-bedroom house in Cathedral City. They flagged one bedroom as a dedicated office, never anticipating how much use it would get. Shortly thereafter, Skye no longer needed to work five days a week in the law firm’s office in Indian Wells. And Chris, a former chef, swapped his plan for a catering business for real estate endeavors that were never feasible in L.A.

“It’s a delicate dance with both of us here, but we make it work,” Daley says. (Loki, their dog, finds his command central with dog bed and dog door much busier now, but he’s making it work, too.) Daley attends court hearings, takes depositions, and argues cases in front of courtroom judges from San Diego to Modesto County all from home. Vetter manages five rental units and flips houses, a business venture with Daley’s brother. The couple is also prepping a cabin in Big Bear to rent on Airbnb.

With two people running two businesses in the same space, they keep the room neat and minimalist by scanning and uploading all paperwork to the cloud, eliminating the need for messy piles and file cabinets.

“Moving here was the single best decision we’ve made,” Daley says. Vetter adds, “It’s given us opportunities we wouldn’t have had otherwise. Skye is part of a major law firm locally, and I’ve changed careers for first time in 13 years. We’re setting down roots, and this valley has allowed us to do that.”

• READ NEXT: Why Greater Palm Springs i a Great place for Work-From-Home.