“Whether it’s a pillow, fabric, or artwork, find something that inspires your palette. This room (top right) was designed using the antique French poster as an inspiration for color selection. I chose charcoal blue for the sofas, a beige rug for contrast, and pops of orange, yellow, and gold to create a consistent color theme throughout.”

Mongolian fur barstools from his own Richard Read Interiors showroom in Palm Desert stand ready in front of the bar counter made of Pental Quartz. The back wall’s wood paneling is rift oak.

DRESS IN LAYERS

“Don’t be afraid to experiment with materials and textures. I used wood paneling behind the bar (opposite), then added a layer of black-and-white framed photos to create contrast and a more inviting atmosphere. The seats on the barstools added softness to the hard edges, while the chrome frames finished off the masculine look.”