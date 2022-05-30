Editor’s Pick: An Atelier for Fine Eats

Tucked inside a 1920s-era Spanish Eclectic complex in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District, one of my favorite restaurants hums like a well-oiled machine.

Conceptualized around the idea of an atelier, or a workshop/studio space for designers and artists (in this case, chefs), Workshop Kitchen & Bar presents a symphonic seasonal menu of sustainable, SoCal-grown fare — including hearty vegetables and herbs cultivated in gardens behind the restaurant and at chef/owner Michael Beckman’s nearby home.

Here, every dish is a treat, and every bite a discovery (the same holds true for the artful drinks). If you go, sit indoors to experience the supremely cool neo-brutalist ambiance that earned the craft eatery a James Beard Award in 2015, and tip your hat to their 10th anniversary, which Beckman and crew will celebrate in September.

workshopkitchenbar.com