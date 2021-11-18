Game, Set, Party!

Thirty-two years ago, when the tennis writer at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel declined an invitation to cover the Wellington Aces’ season of World TeamTennis, the assignment landed with me, a wafer-thin, wide-eyed stringer who was still enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton but eager to claim the beat. I’d get to know the team’s charismatic players and staff and ease into the wildly unorthodox atmosphere around the game — the heart-pumping music blasting between points, the “halftime” break with silly fan challenges, and the timeouts called by the coaches.

It was a fun break between Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and an opportunity for fans to see and cheer on (loudly) many of the best players in the game.

First, there would be lots of off-court drama. For instance, Tracy Austin, who was attempting a comeback that included a semifinal mixed doubles appearance with Ken Flach at the 1988 U.S. Open, dropped off the New Jersey Stars roster after a near-fatal car accident. And Kathy Rinaldi, the WTA Comeback Player of the Year and would-be star of the Aces, backed out of the competition before it started because of a “family situation.” But once settled into the season, it proved to be one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had with the game.