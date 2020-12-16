Art in Motion

Editor’s note: Sunnylands Center & Gardens is closed this month due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visit sunnylands.org for the latest update.

On a 1976 visit to her mother and stepfather’s home, Diane Deshong fell in love with their pool addition. On a waterside platform of pink blocks to match Sunnylands’ walls, nested stainless steel tubes rest on bends that allow them to rock with a passing breeze.

“Serious art collectors, Leonore and Walter Annenberg, were so excited when they got Square Waves,” Deshong says, “and that started a love of Agam.”

The kinetic sculpture by Israeli-born Yaacov Agam now sits in Sunnylands Center for In Motion: Agam at Sunnylands (through June 6, 2021). The late philanthropists/diplomats discovered Square Waves at the inaugural exhibition of Palm Springs Art (then Desert) Museum’s E. Stewart Williams building in January 1976.

“They purchased the pool piece right out of that show,” says Anne Rowe, director of collections and exhibitions at The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands. “And they continued to acquire work from Agam.

“The exhibition includes three large oil-on-metal pieces that adorned patio walls,” she continues. “This is their world debut, because no one has seen them unless they were a guest at Sunnylands.”