You Don’t Have to Be a Pro to Play at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

One need not appear in the BNP Paribas Open (March 6–19) to sling rackets on the courts often referred to by the world’s top players as the most scenic in the game.

Rather, under the guidance of Jai Nettimi, the director of tennis at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the general public has year-round, all-ages access to instruction, matches, and tennis programming.

Preceding his seven years at Indian Wells, Nettimi was part of back-to-back NCAA title teams at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1995 and ’96, followed by a two-year run as an ATP satellite touring professional.

We spoke with the Tennis Garden frontman to learn more about the offerings.