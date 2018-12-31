Behind closed doors at an unassuming photo studio in Cathedral City, a soundtrack of classic motion-picture scores sets the tone for sartorial thrill. Plumes of tulle, chiffon, and appliquéd organdy spill from a fleet of garment racks — these fashions date back to the midcentury but, save for a few (presumably storied) lipstick stains, remain in near-pristine condition.

From the mind of Academy Award–winning costume designer Helen Rose, who spent her twilight years in Palm Springs, the collection contains work produced for such films as High Society and The Merry Widow; some appeared on-screen. Now cared for by the Palm Springs Historical Society and never before showcased in public, the ensembles were unveiled from archival boxes to appear in front of Palm Springs Life’s lens. At the studio, a new generation of starlets — Laura Marano, Isabel May, Halston Sage, and Emma Nelson — step into character and costume to give Rose’s timeless designs a modern spin.

See the outfits beyond the page in a special runway event benefiting the historical society March 20 at Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert. Tickets available at fashionweekelpaseo.com.

LAURA MARANO