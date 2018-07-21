To oversee the visual arts portion, Radnich hired curator Michael McCall, who was living in Los Angeles but had already started the process of moving to the desert.

“This is like a little nugget that landed in my lap,” McCall says. “I get to set the foundation of this place from the ground up. You don’t get that chance many times.”

“I was asked in my interview, ‘Tell us what you want to do in your first year.’ I went back to L.A. and thought about it … what it’s like to be up here in the High Desert. How magical it feels to be underneath the incredible canopy of stars and planets that you can actually see with your naked eye. And then just noticing how extreme everything is, how materials get beat up by being in this kind of weather.”