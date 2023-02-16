High Desert Couple Handmade Their Home’s Stunning Additions

Some of the design debacles the Smiths had inherited were as stupefying as they were suffocating. The back patio, for instance, had been fully enclosed despite its wide eaves and long shadows from the towering pine trees on the neighbor’s property. “This house stays very comfortable in the summer because all of the overhangs are at least 5 feet deep,” Jill says. “The first thing we did was tear down that enclosure.” Inside, everything was oddly gray for such a sunny climate, including the wall-to-wall carpet, which many desert dwellers consider a tactile, and tactical, offense.

“Why would anyone use carpet when there’s sand everywhere?” asks TK, who replicated the hard-wearing floors in the couple’s former homes in L.A. and Twentynine Palms. “Concrete is just cleaner and cooler.” In a more decorative application, the artisan used concrete to create the chainlike forms that comprise two outdoor privacy screens stationed in front of the house.

Gutting the gloomy kitchen was one of the couple’s first handcrafted projects in the home. They took their design cues from the kitchen in the Kaufmann House, architect Richard Neutra’s beau idéal of desert modernism, where the seamless wooden built-ins are as much a part of the architecture as the walls. “You wouldn’t get that from an Ikea kitchen,” says Jill, revealing no small amount of disdain for cheap materials like MDF and laminate. Still, she admits that her role in the ongoing remodel is primarily a visionary one. “I usually tell TK what I want, and then he figures out the best materials and builds it.”