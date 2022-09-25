53 Things to Do in October

Modernism Week October: Oct. 13–16

A precursor to Modernism Week in February, this fall iteration brings more than 50 tours, talks, and soirées to the Coachella Valley. Stop by the Fall Show at the Palm Springs Convention Center Oct. 14–16 to shop furniture and art and bring home a piece of the midcentury magic. modernismweek.com

Chris Tucker: Oct. 14

The funnyman you loved in Rush Hour and Friday hits The Showroom stage at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com

Elvis & Me: Oct. 14

Priscilla Presley stars in this production detailing her life as it intertwined with the King of Rock and Roll. See it at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com

Kenny Loggins: Oct. 15

Loggins first built his career touring college campuses with longtime collaborator Jim Messina in 1972. The “Footloose” singer drops by Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage for an evening of chart-toppers. aguacalientecasinos.com

Prince Royce: Oct. 15

This Latin Grammy nominee collabs with some of the music industry’s top stars, including Snoop Dogg, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez. Hear “Déja Vu” and other hits at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

Chili Cook-Off & Car Show: Oct. 20

The only thing spicier than the hot rods lined up at Palm Springs Air Museum for this annual car show? Museum volunteers’ top-secret chili recipes. Your ticket to this Halloween-themed event includes a chance to see the museum’s permanent and rotating plane exhibits, too. palmspringsair museum.org

Kirk Wallace Johnson: Oct. 20

Kirk Wallace Johnson conducted dozens of interviews to pen The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast, an engrossing investigative account of racial conflict among fishermen on the Texas Gulf Coast in the 1970s. Hear about it at the Rancho Mirage Library. rmwritersfest.org

Adam Lambert: Oct. 22

American Idol alum and Grammy nominee Adam Lambert’s spectacularly spooky “The Witch Hunt” tour touches down at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com

Alpha Win Triathalon: Oct. 22

Bike, backstroke, and bound your way to the finish in this race at the Lake Cahuilla Recreation Area in La Quinta. Choose from four distances, depending on your level, from the Alpha Sprint for triathlon newbies to the intense Alpha Full for seasoned endurance athletes. alpha.win

Concert for Autism: Oct. 22

Marking its 15th year, this special concert raises funds for the Desert Autism Foundation. Held at Tack Room Tavern in Indio, the event features activities for kids, a silent auction, and raffles, in addition to live music. concertforautism.com

Pancho Barraza: Oct. 22

After moving to Mazatlán, the singer-songwriter carved his place within the Regional Mexican music style. Catch him in Coachella at Spotlight 29 Casino. spotlight29.com

22nd Anniversary Hike: Oct. 24

The Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument manager leads this 5-mile ramble on the Pacific Crest Trail in celebration of the monument’s 22nd year. Keep an eye out for the elusive Peninsular bighorn sheep! friendsofthedesert mountains.org