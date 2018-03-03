In a world of 24/7 everything, peak TV, and limitless internet shopping, we are bombarded with options — there’s simply too much to choose from. This is certainly true when it comes to that most crucial of categories: dessert. Cronuts, cookie shots, salted caramel praline macarons — who can decide?

It took a mad genius to remedy this distressing situation. Pastry chef Zac Young took the anxiety out of dessert decision-making with his culinary chimera the PieCaken. It’s everything you need in one tidy package: a layer each of pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and apple upside-down cake, bound together with cinnamon buttercream. Problem solved.

The PieCaken is one of the many playful concepts from Young, pastry director of Craveable Hospitality Group; others include Who Will Love Me As I Yam pie, I Will Never Leave Yuzu trifle, and pumpkin baked Alaska with spiked eggnog center. For the James Beard Luncheon, Young took a classic carrot cake and turned it inside out. He was generous enough to share his recipe. Do you have what it takes to replicate the creation of one of the country’s best pastry chefs?