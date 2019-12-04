His Star is Rising

Gottsagen made his film debut as the star of a natural childbirth instructional film on April 22, 1985 and has been an enthusiastic performer since his first role as a frog at age three. Gottsagen was the first child with Down syndrome to be fully included in the Palm Beach County School District. After the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) he filed one of the first ADA suits, which successfully challenged Little League to include children with disabilities, resulting in all coaches being required to receive training in inclusion.

An actor and a dancer, Gottsagen performed with Southern Dance Theatre for 13 years and assisted teaching there, as well as helped teach theater to children at Standing Ovation Performing Arts. Gottsagen has performed a monologue from “Hamlet” at the Black Box Theater at Dreyfoos and starred in the production of “Artie” at the Royal Palm Playhouse. He has been involved with Zeno Mountain Farm nonprofit film productions from 2008 performing in multiple independent movies including Burning Like a Fire, Life of a Dollar Bill, the short film Bulletproof and documentary Becoming Bulletproof.

Gottsagen is a leader in SAIL (Self-Advocates & Independent Living) through the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization and is actively involved with Very Special Arts. He won the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award in 2018 for his work in the Down syndrome community and was awarded at their Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show.