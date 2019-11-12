Zandra Rhodes Reflects on 50 Years of Fabulous Fashion

The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival invited British fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes to discuss her 50-year career as well as her recently published book, Zandra Rhodes Fifty Fabulous Years of Fashion.

Palm Springs Life’s fashion director Susan Stein interviewed Rhodes at the Rancho Mirage Library in front of a packed auditorium and shared a visual history of her work with stories of her friends, designs, and travels. Rhodes discussed her life as a textile designer and the numerous celebrities that have been dressed in her custom-made fashions.

After the interview, guests patiently waited for over an hour to have their books signed by the designer.

Rancho Mirage Library

71100 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-7323

ranchomiragelirary.org

• READ NEXT: Stay Informed With the Valley’s Social Scene.