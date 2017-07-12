In the 1930s, when Palm Springs visitors might have rolled into town humming “In the Mood” or “Cheek to Cheek,” the white Spanish-eclectic bungalows at La Serena Villas were a popular hideout for those seeking a leisurely romantic getaway.

The musical score of our lives has changed, but romance is alive and well again at this property on South Belardo Road in the neighborhood of Spencer’s Restaurant and The Tennis Club. Eleven bungalows, recently restored and upgraded with luxury features, awaits a new generation of lovebirds.

“I grew up in Los Angeles and trips to Palm Springs were a big part of my childhood,” Lars Vikland, who with his wife, Kelly, owns La Serena and the Del Marcos Hotel next door. “I always loved the architecture and charming feel of Palm Springs.”

VIDEO: View the restored and upgraded luxury features at La Serena Villas. (Video by Steven Salisbury)