The Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa features a collection of 60-minute treatments, available Sunday through Friday and all discounted $21 from peak-season prices. The Microgreens Organic facial for $139 is an anti-pollution, detox treatment that fights free radicals, exfoliates, and repairs skin. The Kerstin Florian Summer Soothing facial calms sensitive, parched skin with lavender, aloe, and hydrating botanicals and includes a hydrating hand and foot treatment for $129.

The spa’s Summer Neroli Blossom massage aims to banish anxiety and stress with aromatherapy and a calming rub-down, while the Summer Soothing Aloe wrap works wonders on restoring skin parched by air-conditioning or the sun. Book either 60-minute service for $129. Then amp up the body-beautiful savings with a Brightening body scrub, a medley of body buffing, mild exfoliation with ginger oil, and intensive multivitamin firming cream application for $139.

For limbs that glimmer and gleam, go for the Beach Body Ready treatment for $149, which utilizes dry-brushing to exfoliate skin and stimulate lymphatic drainage before a toning massage, with slimming serum and multivitamin cream, brightens and hydrates. Make it a spa day with an additional treatment, like the a 75-minute mani-pedi for $110 (normally $145) sloughs off all the dead skin, softens, and grooms with your choice of polish.

Also on tap for savings at the Desert Springs are 15-percent discounts on all Kerstin Florian Spa, Eminence and Foreo Iris products in the Spa Boutique.

Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, 74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 800-255-0848; marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/fitness-spa-services/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa