Famous for innovative, high-end (and often high-priced) beauty treatments, the desert’s luxury spas are promoting some of the best values of the year this month, with significant savings.
La Quinta Resort & Club’s Spa La Quinta offers its Signature Massage for $125 (normally $170), Tuesday through Friday. The rubdown is customized for each client’s preferences, with varying techniques and pressures ranging from a light touch to deep tissue.
Spa La Quinta at La Quinta Resort & Club, 49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta. 760-564-4111;
laquintaresort.com/health-and-fitness/spa-la-quinta
• • •
Through September, Rock Spa at the Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs is promoting the three treatments: the California Dreamin’ body scrub with agave nectar body oil; the Watermelon Vodkatini body scrub; and the Life is Sweet massage with sweet cream body milk and agave nectar body oil. Each 50-minute treatment is $105 (normally $120 for the massage and $125 for the scrubs).
Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs, 150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-969-6665; hrhpalmsprings.com/spa.htm
• • •
Bring a friend to the Spa at Palm Mountain Resort for a 60-minute service and enjoy a complimentary 30-minute treatment for yourself. For desert residents, the spa is offering 15 percent off all 60-minute treatments and a complimentary fourth treatment after purchasing three.
Spa at Palm Mountain Resort, 155 S. Belardo Road, Palm Springs. 760-325-1301; palmmountainresort.com
PHOTO BY KIP BEELMAN
Nestled between the Indian Canyons and downtown Palm Springs, Palm Mountain Resort & Spa is a casual, relaxing escape.
• • •
The Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa features a collection of 60-minute treatments, available Sunday through Friday and all discounted $21 from peak-season prices. The Microgreens Organic facial for $139 is an anti-pollution, detox treatment that fights free radicals, exfoliates, and repairs skin. The Kerstin Florian Summer Soothing facial calms sensitive, parched skin with lavender, aloe, and hydrating botanicals and includes a hydrating hand and foot treatment for $129.
The spa’s Summer Neroli Blossom massage aims to banish anxiety and stress with aromatherapy and a calming rub-down, while the Summer Soothing Aloe wrap works wonders on restoring skin parched by air-conditioning or the sun. Book either 60-minute service for $129. Then amp up the body-beautiful savings with a Brightening body scrub, a medley of body buffing, mild exfoliation with ginger oil, and intensive multivitamin firming cream application for $139.
For limbs that glimmer and gleam, go for the Beach Body Ready treatment for $149, which utilizes dry-brushing to exfoliate skin and stimulate lymphatic drainage before a toning massage, with slimming serum and multivitamin cream, brightens and hydrates. Make it a spa day with an additional treatment, like the a 75-minute mani-pedi for $110 (normally $145) sloughs off all the dead skin, softens, and grooms with your choice of polish.
Also on tap for savings at the Desert Springs are 15-percent discounts on all Kerstin Florian Spa, Eminence and Foreo Iris products in the Spa Boutique.
Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, 74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 800-255-0848; marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/fitness-spa-services/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa
• • •
The Day Spa at Two Bunch Palms has special deals on a dozen different indulgences with its Twilight Thursday promotion. Each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., you can choose from a menu of 60-minute services, each discounted to $129. Among the treatments included are two different facials, several massages, a scrub, a wrap, mani/pedi and such specialty treatments as Reiki. The deal includes a $20 spa gratuity, a complimentary soak in the famous Two Bunch mineral springs, and access to the afternoon fitness classes. Make it a half-day excursion and grab a bite at Essence restaurant, which serves organic craft cocktails and a menu of sharable plates.
Two Bunch Palms, 667425 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs. 760-329-8791; twobunchpalms.com