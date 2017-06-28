Thus equipped, the standard R8 coupe can charge from a standstill to 60 mph in the mid-three-second range; V10 Plus coupes don’t even need three seconds to get there. Particularly in the V10 Plus’ case, that is seriously, utterly mind-bendingly quick — the sort of force that silences all chatter between passengers as their bodies are pressed into the seatbacks, forcing the air out of their lungs.

The kind of thrust that fuses any unsecured items like briefcases, gym bags, purses, phones, or teacup poodles into the surfaces immediately behind them. The kind of power that induces involuntary grins, if only because inertia has pulled the corners of your mouth to your ears.

When not driven at full tilt, the R8 is as docile as one of Audi’s lovely sport sedans, especially with the customizable “Drive Select” system in its “comfort” setting, which effectively mellows out the powertrain, softens the suspension, and adds considerable assistance to the steering. In this state, the R8 is a smooth operator, with a calm ride and lower exhaust note allowing the car’s occupants to better appreciate the optional Bang & Olufsen sound system. Another R8 option is sport seats upholstered in glove-soft leather with a gorgeous diamond-stitch pattern. Also included in this $5,000 upholstery package is a sexy faux-suede headliner, additional swaths of leather on the dash, doors, and center console, and 18-way seat adjustability that allows you to tighten the seat’s hold on you during high-speed high jinks on racetracks or steep, winding roads, or to relax the side bolsters and adjust the lumbar-region support on a long road trip.

A road trip, in a supercar? Yes, a weekend jaunt to a national park or a beach resort is eminently possible in the R8, thanks to a reasonably generous “frunk” concealed under the clamshell hood that is supplemented on coupe models by a shelf behind the passengers. Palm Springs residents may also be happy to learn that said shelf can accommodate a set of golf clubs.

The 2017 Audi R8 models are available now, with prices starting at $163,475 for the base R8 coupe, $176,350 for the R8 Spyder, and $191,150 for the R8 V10 Plus. Those numbers may seem ambitious for an Audi, but considering how much more the R8s have in common with Lamborghinis than A4s, to say nothing of all the free facelifts you can get each time you step on the gas, those prices no longer seem quite so lofty.