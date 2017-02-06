Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild of LLUCH, Jan. 18, 2017

The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild celebrated one of its most popular fun and delicious events Jan. 18 at The Vintage Club.

The lunch and learn cooking demonstration included a private display of gourmet foods prepared by Executive Chef de Cuisine, Manfred Bauer. Attendees walked away inspired by Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) along with new recipes to try with friends and family.

LLUCH is the sole children’s hospital for almost 1.2 million of California’s youth in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties. More than 1,700 children of the Coachella Valley received inpatient care in 2016.

The final cooking demonstration of the season will be held March 22 at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse in Palm Springs. Register online at lluch.org/cookingdemo.

For more information regarding the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild, contact Josh Zahid at 909-558-5384 or via email at jnzahid@llu.edu.

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

11234 Anderson St.

Loma Linda, CA 92354

909-558-8000

www.childrens-hospital.lomalindahealth.org

Photography by Gregg Felsen