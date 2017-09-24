architect william f cody

From the moment you spot the massive, intricately carved front doors at 70909 Fairway Drive in Rancho Mirage, you know you’re in for something special.

The expansive California ranch was designed by William F. Cody in 1952. It was the first home constructed on the third fairway of Thunderbird Country Club and is currently on the market for $1,349,000.

“I purchased the house almost four years ago, but had my eye on it long before,” says Greg Gugliotta, current owner and award-winning television producer of The Fosters and Tut. “Like many examples of classic desert architecture, this home needed an infusion of time and money to uncover and restore the underlying design elements, like the exposed beam structure. Over time, things change because a house really is a living thing and people make changes to accommodate their needs.

“One example of evolution in this home was the addition of a huge master suite with an oversize dressing room and a killer marble master bath,” he continues. “It’s so private that you can literally throw a party in another part of the house and not know it when you’re in the master suite.”