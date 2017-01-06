BMW of Palm Springs Drive4Kids Event Raised $43,750, Dec. 15, 2016

BMW of Palm Springs, and indiGO Auto Group dealership, raised $43,750 for the Bianca Rae Foundation’s Rae of Hope Retreat at the dealership’s Drive4Kids event Dec. 15. Drive4Kids provided automotive enthusiasts the ultimate driving experience with BMW automobiles.

Nearly 50 guests met at BMW of Palm Springs and fueled up with refreshments before taking a police escort to the BMW Performance Center in Thermal. The group raced around the track in high performance BMWs during four different track activities for over three hours. Guests donated a total of $23,750, while indiGO Auto Group gifted an additional $20,000 to the foundation.

The annual Rae of Hope Retreat brings together middle school girls for a day of learning about leadership, health, inner beauty, goal setting and positive fun. The mission of this retreat is to provide guidance and tools to help girls as they enter difficult teen years.

indiGO Auto Group Chairman & CEO, Todd Blue said, “I am humbled and feel honored to have partnered with our great indiGO team and our incredible customers in support of The Bianca Rae Foundation and its Rae of Hope Retreat. The work Bianca and her volunteers do to improve young women’s lives is awe-inspiring, and we are humbled to be able to support and further this incredible initiative.”

Photography By Neil Husvar