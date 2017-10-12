It will anchor the city’s municipal plaza on the west side just as the newly refurbished Mary Pickford Theatre does on the east side. The latter is one of the newest locations for the world-renowned Palm Springs International Film Festival. Seems only fitting since Cathedral City will serve as a major sponsor of the Film Fest in 2018.

Meanwhile, exciting plans are afoot to build a brand-new park in downtown Cathedral City that will house an outdoor amphitheater. It will occupy 2.5 acres directly north of the CVRep and next to the downtown parking structure at the corner of Cathedral Canyon Drive and Avenida Lalo Guerrero.

“The new park and our adjacent Festival Lawn support ongoing efforts to create a lively entertainment district in our downtown corridor,” says Mayor Stan Henry. “Cathedral City began as a haven for the arts and we are continuing that tradition with the upcoming addition of live performing arts by CVRep and the existing cluster of world-class art galleries along nearby Perez Road.”

Another mixed-use entertainment venue that will further Cathedral City’s emerging plans as a popular destination was recently announced by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. They are well on their way to creating a downtown gaming facility at the corner of East Palm Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive. This will serve as a major entertainment anchor and contribute to creating a thriving Cathedral City downtown scene.