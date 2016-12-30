Veteran and emerging chefs will tantalize taste buds at the inaugural Coachella Valley Culinary Invitational, a charity event that supports culinary education programs for local high school students.

The evening unfolds with an eclectic tasting menu created by celebrated chefs from around the country, as well as small plates prepared by valley students and a silent auction to fund scholarship initiatives. The local chapter of Chefs Collaborative is hosting the event at the historic Jerry Stergios Building in Palm Springs.

Prior to the invitational, chefs will work with participating students to help them develop their dishes. Chapter President Justin Bailey, chef at Desert Regional Medical Center, says his experience in the kitchen at a young age shaped his future and pulled him out of dark times. He hopes to foster a mentorship program for valley youth to teach them about sourcing, cooking, and serving better food and to offer the opportunity to train under renowned chefs.

“It is a truly enriching experience for [these students],” Bailey says. “These kids could cook their entire lives and not work this close with someone as accomplished as any of these chefs.”

Visit www.cvcinvitational.com for more information and to purchase tickets.