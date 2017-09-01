Come Sail Away With Styx

Since 1999, Styx has averaged well over 100 shows a year uninterrupted, and there’s no signs of them slowing down anytime soon.

“To see a band that can do it live like Styx does — that really sets the standard for your expectations,” observes Styx keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, who has played every single one of those aforementioned shows for the past 19 years (and counting). “And when younger people who have no nostalgic connection to the ’70s come see Styx, it validates their curiosity when they see it done on that level: ‘Oh wow — I’m seeing that music the way it was originally done. No wonder people were so turned on by it.’”

Styx will play a mixture of their tried-and-true classics (Renegade, Come Sail Away, The Grand Illusion, Blue Collar Man, and Too Much Time on My Hands), as well as key selections from The Mission (their first studio album of all-new material in 14 years that was released in June), when they headline Sept. 15 at The Show at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage.