Sir Anthony Hopkins’ show “Dreamscapes” — featuring paintings, drawings and serigraphs — is being displayed and sold at the Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert. The Hopkins show opened Jan. 6 during the El Paseo Artwalk, and continues through Jan. 27.

If you ask Hopkins, an Academy Award-winning actor, the meaning of a particular painting or drawing, the answer might surprise you. The 79-year-old says, “I don’t think there’s any meaning in it. I just paint. I discover as I go along and I don’t analyze, I just go for it. The way my mind is constructed, I like to do things fast and multitask. It’s something that I am proud of because I want to do everything I can. Time is running out.”

Hopkins’ paintings are all very colorful. He plays with shadow and media, line and texture, but what they all have in common is the use of color to express emotion. Said Hopkins, “The face is not important. It’s the eyes. The eyes are the most haunting part of one’s soul. It’s very primitive. It’s childish art. It has to be childish because I am a child. I’ve discovered lately that I enjoy all that is supposedly wrong with me. I used to take myself so seriously, but now I don’t. I allow myself to revel in the exhilarating nature of it all, maybe reaching for the divine.”

Capturing worldwide attention over the last decade, Hopkins’ solo art shows have been exhibited in prestigious galleries in London, Edinburgh, Las Vegas, Lahaina, Aspen and Houston.

Desert Art Collection & Sculpture Garden

45-350 San Luis Rey Ave.

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-674-9955

www.desertartcollection.com

Photography by Loretta Vlach