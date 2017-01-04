Four hundred fashionistas from around the Coachella Valley gathered on New Year’s Day, 1950, at the Rossmore Hotel in Palm Springs to be the first to see the Fashions in Furs collection presented by noted Hollywood designer, Maurice Gebbar.

Rossmore Hotel owner, Percy A. Ross, presented a 30-minute recital by violinist, Jan Rubini before the models paraded the collection of fur capes, jackets, stoles, bathing suits and even a rare chinchilla short coat valued at $10,000 down the runway.

The show was stolen by 6-year-old starlet, Gale Reed dressed in a cap, coat and muff of ermine. She was accompanied by her pet dog, Jackie, who modeled a coordinating canine mink jacket.

