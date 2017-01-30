Gene Autry, co-owner of the Los Angeles Angels, led the way as his baseball team embarked on a bicycle workout Feb. 22, 1962, from the Gene Autry Hotel (now the Parker Palm Springs) to the Polo Grounds, later to be named Palm Springs Angel Stadium.

Once the team arrived at the stadium and began batting practice, Manager Bill Rigney blew the whistle each time a ball sailed over the fence. This was the signal for all of the ball players to take a lap around the ball park.

During an interview with a Desert Sun reporter, Rigney said that with the bicycle gimmick and the daily running sessions ,his ball players legs will be in top condition.

