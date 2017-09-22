Rated as one of the finest small town fire departments in the west, the Palm Springs Fire Department welcomed a new MACK Model 95 fire truck to the department’s lineup Sept. 6, 1940.

Credit for the substantial addition was given to fire chief, Bill Leonesio, and three of the fire commissioners, John Kline, Alvah Hicks, and Charles Bosworth, who had been instrumental in maintaining and improving the quality of the department when the city took over from the Palm Springs Fire Protection District.

The new fire truck cost approximately $15,000, was equipped to pump 1,000 gallons of water, and powered by a 185 horsepower six-cylinder engine — making it the most powerful piece of equipment in service to the city.

