Since its modest beginnings in 2006, Modernism Week has become a juggernaut attracting thousands to Greater Palm Springs while helping raise the profile of the desert’s design community.

“It would be difficult to overstate the positive effect that Modernism Week has had on tourism in Palm Springs and re-establishing Palm Springs as an architecture and design mecca,” says local designer Christopher Kennedy.

Kennedy recently appeared on HGTV’s House Hunters Renovation and is about to open a new shop in the Uptown Design District (Oct. 7) to showcase his furniture line, bedding, candles, and pottery. An author of two design books, his latest, Making Midcentury Modern, was just published in the spring.

